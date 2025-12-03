Assam: Margherita MLA seeks justice after monk’s murder at Buddha Vihar

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, visited Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihar on Wednesday, December 3. The visit followed the recent murder of Indrabonsho Bhikkhu, whose body was discovered at the vihar premises on November 22 in Tinsukia district. The incident has deeply affected the local community, leaving residents shocked following the violent event. Sarma was accompanied by MLA representative Disen Tipomia, Tinsukia Zilla Parishad Chairman Bhadeswar Moran, Margherita BJP Sadar Mandal President Suman Khalen, and members of Inthem Gaon panchayat Anchalik Panchayat.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma said, as soon as he reached at the spot, he held discussions with officials of Pengree and Digboi police as well as the local people, and tried to understand the full context of the incident. He stated that the local authorities have been working to collect information surrounding the case.

Bhaskar Sharma urged the Pengree police and Margherita Co-District administration to take the strictest possible action so that the culprits involved in this heinous crime receive exemplary punishment. The demand reflects the widespread concern for justice within the constituency and the determination to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Community members and officials expressed their sympathies during the visit. Bhaskar Sharma remarked, "We express our profound condolences on the demise of the Indrabonsho Bhikkhu and offer our prayers for the departed soul".