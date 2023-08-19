In a latest development in the Indrani Tahbildar death case, Diban Deka, an accused and prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha in Assam, has been remanded to 7 days of police custody. Rekhanta Das and Aseem Chakraborty, also linked to the case, face the same custody duration. The Chandmari police sought the extended custody period to delve deeper into the ongoing investigation.

Diban Deka, who allegedly played a pivotal role in the case, surrendered himself to the Chandmari Police Station. His involvement centers around the dissemination of private and intimate images of Indrani Tahbildar, which is believed to have contributed to her death. Preliminary information indicates that Deka had been evading authorities as the case gained public attention.

Adding a layer of complexity, an audio conversation between Diban Deka and Indrani has surfaced. Deka faces accusations of releasing this audio recording, as well as making another conversation between Indrani and an individual named Riya public. Furthermore, recent revelations expose Diban Deka's association with the high-profile SI exam scandal that shook Assam in 2020.

Indrani Tahbildar, a prominent figure within the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam, passed away on August 11 in Guwahati. Initial reports pointed to suicide as the cause behind her death.

Anurag Chaliha, a fellow member of the BJP Kisan Morcha, emerged as a prime suspect during the investigation into Indrani Tahbildar's death. However, during his questioning, Chaliha astonished investigators by asserting his innocence and directing attention towards another individual, Abhimanyu Das.