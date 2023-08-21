In a recent development, the investigation into the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Akshat Garg, summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mriganka Barman for questioning in connection with the case.

The summon comes on the heels of revelations made by arrested leaders Rekhanta Das and Aseem Chakraborty. Sources indicate that Mriganka Barman has been asked to appear at Chandmari Police Station by tonight to provide his statement.

Simultaneously, a team from Chandmari Police, accompanied by Rekhanta Das and Assem Chakraborty, has initiated an operation in the district in connection with the case.

The investigation has revealed that two separate cases have been filed by Chandmari Police in relation to the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar. Initially, the husband of the deceased filed an FIR at the Chandmari Police Station regarding her tragic death.

In light of the ongoing inquiry, the Chandmari police have launched two distinct cases with reference numbers 318/23 and 325/23, focusing on two critical aspects of the incident.

Case 318/23 pertains to the unauthorized circulation of intimate and objectionable images of Indrani Tahbildar, which reportedly played a role in driving her to take her own life. This case is probing the circumstances around the sharing and dissemination of these pictures.

Case 325/23, on the other hand, is centered on investigating any financial transactions that may have been associated with the incident.