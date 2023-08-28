Investigations into the tragic demise of Indrani Tahbildar, the secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kisan Morcha unit in Assam, have taken a new twist with the emergence of another woman's name, Anju Das, according to officials' statements on August 28.

Police have revealed that Anju Das has become a person of interest in connection with the ongoing probe. Allegations have surfaced accusing Anju Das of accepting monetary bribes in exchange for employment opportunities.

Initial reports suggest that Anju Das was in the company of Indrani Tahbildar just a day before the latter's death.

Presently, Anju Das is reportedly evading police. Though believed to be outside the state, her precise whereabouts remain undisclosed. The Chandmari Police has initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend Anju Das.

In a parallel development, Trishna Sarma, another individual implicated in the case, was transferred from the All Women Police Station in Panbazar to the Chandmari Police Station.

It has been reported that an investigative team, accompanied by Trishna Sarma, will conduct a search operation at her residence in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati.

Simultaneously, Diban Deka, another individual linked to the case, was presented in court. The trio of Diban Deka, Anurag Chaliha, and Trishna Sarma underwent joint interrogation, aiming to piece together their respective accounts of the death.