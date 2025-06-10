A group of 23 entrepreneurs from Barpeta and Bajali districts participated in an Industry Meet at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET): CSTS – Guwahati on June 9. The entrepreneurs represented key industrial hubs, including Industrial Estate, Sonkuchi (Barpeta), Industrial Development Park (AIDC), Pathsala, Mini Industrial Estate (AIIDC), Pathsala, and prominent units affiliated with the Barpeta and Bajali Nabajagaran Agro Industry Association (BBANIA), formed under the APART initiative.

The programme was led by Dr. Harekrishna Deka, Centre In-Charge, CIPET, who, along with his team, presented a detailed overview of the institute’s technical services and training programmes. He emphasized the availability of both standard and tailor-made courses to meet specific industry requirements and encouraged the entrepreneurs to consider hiring CIPET-trained students, equipped with relevant technical expertise.

A live demonstration of various departmental activities was arranged in CIPET’s laboratories and sheds. Participants witnessed the functioning of advanced machinery, casting processes, student demonstrations, and a display of finished products, offering them valuable insight into the practical capabilities of the institute.

The meet facilitated meaningful interaction between the entrepreneurs and CIPET officials. Many industrialists expressed keen interest and initiated immediate engagement with the institute for technical support and collaboration. Representing the Industries & Commerce Department, the General Manager, DICC, requested CIPET to actively promote their services across all districts. He pointed out that due to limited awareness, local entrepreneurs often rely on service providers from outside the North East, incurring unnecessary expenses.