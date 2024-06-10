A sense of shock and tension pervades the Bhetapara area of Guwahati after the discovery of a newborn's body in the Bahini River.

The grim find was made in front of the Sharaighat Housing Complex, sparking immediate concern among local residents.

The body was found inside a plastic sack, spotted by locals who were quick to inform the authorities.

Hatigaon police responded promptly, recovering the body and initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The discovery has created significant distress and anxiety in the community, as residents await further details from the ongoing police inquiry.

The authorities are working diligently to uncover the identity of the infant and the reasons behind this tragic event.