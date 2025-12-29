Amit Shah urges Assam voters to elect BJP for tough stance on infiltration, boost development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29, called upon the people of Assam to elect a government in the upcoming Assembly elections that would act firmly against infiltration while accelerating the state’s development.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 5,000-seat auditorium, the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir, Shah said that the elections scheduled for March–April next year would be crucial for Assam’s future.

“In the elections next year, elect a government that does not allow infiltration and works for the progress of Assam,” Shah said. He urged voters to “bless the BJP with another five years,” claiming that the party would ensure that “every infiltrator is identified and sent back.”

The Union Home Minister asserted that Assam has witnessed significant development over the past 10 years under BJP rule in the state and 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He said the BJP-led governments have worked towards strengthening infrastructure, governance, and economic growth in Assam.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Shah alleged that the infiltration problem in Assam was a result of past policies driven by vote-bank politics. “For the sake of votes, the Congress encouraged infiltration, which has today threatened the identity of Assam,” he claimed.

Shah further said that the BJP government is committed to a “cultural and economic renaissance” of Assam. Referring to the newly inaugurated auditorium, he described the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir as a symbol of the state’s cultural growth and development.

The remarks come as political parties begin mobilising support ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, with issues of infiltration, identity, and development expected to dominate the campaign discourse.