One Bangladeshi national was pushed back by Assam Police today, October 29, while trying to cross the international border.

The Bangladeshi national identified as Md. Mustakin Islam was attempting to enter India via Karimganj, but was held by Assam Police and pushed back across the border.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Alert jawans of @assampolice apprehended one Bangladeshi national near the International border in Karimganj and pushed him back across the border. Md. Mustakin Islam. We will continue to keep a strict vigil along the border"

Earlier, a Bangladeshi national named Imdadul Haque was detained by Indian authorities at Golakganj Railway Station on Sunday in Dhubri.

Imdadul Haque, son of Mohammad Farman Ali hailing from Bidyananda Gaon in 10 No. Kaladaha Union under Fulberia Police Station, in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh, reportedly entered India three to four ago, through the heavily monitored India-Bangladesh border adjoining Bipinganj Mukti Yodha Border, in Meghalaya and travelled towards Delhi.

From there, he reportedly made his way back to the Sealdah then Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, where he boarded a train heading towards Dhubri. Fellow passengers observed Imdadul's behaviour on the train and described it as peculiar, even “whirlwind-like,” which attracted further scrutiny. His actions sparked unease among passengers, who noted erratic behaviour, including instances that suggested he might be suffering from mental health issues.