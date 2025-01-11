Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya highlighted a series of transformative initiatives undertaken during his six-month tenure to contribute to the vision of a 'viksit Bharat' (developed India). Speaking at a pre-Magh Bihu celebration organized at the Raj Bhavan, the governor detailed projects aimed at fostering talent, inclusivity, and cultural exchange.

Under the Governor Assam Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, financial assistance is being extended to aspiring civil servants from Assam. The initiative has selected 512 students—12 for offline coaching and 500 for online sessions—to receive coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examinations. Offline participants are provided accommodation, meals, and mentorship, while online students access guidance through video conferencing facilitated by reputed Delhi institutions.

Acharya emphasized the scheme's role in nurturing future leaders and strengthening the "steel frame" of India's democratic setup.

The Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman, launched in September 2024, celebrates Divyang achievers who have made significant societal contributions. Recommendations from district administrations undergo scrutiny by an expert panel, ensuring recognition for exceptional accomplishments.

The Governor Award for Excellence recognizes outstanding contributions in diverse fields, including arts, social work, science, education, and sports. Acharya reiterated the importance of acknowledging and encouraging excellence to inspire societal growth.

The Governor Assam Bhasha Protsahan Yojana, launched in September 2024, aims to build bridges between communities through language exchange. The first phase focuses on Assamese and Tamil, both classical languages, with a compilation of patriotic literary works. Experts from institutions like Gauhati University and IIT Guwahati are leading the translation efforts, symbolizing cultural unity.

As part of the Governor's Assam Varishtha Shikshak Samman, retired teachers who have significantly impacted education are honored annually. On Teachers’ Day 2024, 94-year-old retired primary school teacher Nabin Chandra Das was felicitated at his Palashbari residence, highlighting the initiative’s commitment to celebrating educational legacies.

The Governor Assam Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana, launched in January 2025, focuses on sensitizing youth about the sacrifices of armed forces personnel. In collaboration with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, the program will feature talks by serving officers, veterans, and Veer Naari in schools, colleges, and universities.

Governor Acharya reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Assam’s social and cultural landscape, ensuring inclusivity and excellence while contributing to India's larger development goals.