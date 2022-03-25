On Thursday night, a drug trafficker was injured in a police encounter in Bokajan, Karbi Anglong district, Assam-Nagaland border. A police team led by Bokajan subdivision police officer John Das apprehended the supplier along with a large quantity of suspected heroin.

A police team led by Khatakhati police station in-charge Raju Duvara, Bokajan in-charge police officer Maubolik Brahma, and deputy inspectors Rajiv Baruah and Nitul Saikia carried out the operation.

During the search, the police team recovered approximately half a kilogramme of heroin from the supplier's carry bag inside 40 soap boxes while walking through the search point.

Police immediately arrested drug supplier Vimal Pal. Vimal's house is under Bokajan subdivision in Hukanjan. Police sources said that drug supplier Vimal Pal was about to supply the drugs to another one in the Hukanjan area.

At that time, Vimal Pal attacked Deputy Inspector Nitul Saikia and tried to force his way out of the car. Deputy Inspector Nitul Saikia wanted to stop the supplier Vimal Pal but he crossed the national highway and started fleeing. As a result police were forced to target his leg and shoot him. The injured Vimal was immediately admitted to Bokajan Civil Hospital for treatment.