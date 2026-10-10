Injured jackal rescued near NH-38 in Assam’s Digboi, sent for treatment

An injured jackal found beside National Highway 38 near Anand Bagh in Digboi, Tinsukia district, has been rescued and handed over to the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) for medical treatment, Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on October 10.

According to the minister, the animal was spotted on Thursday night, following which a local resident, Bikash Bora, alerted wildlife conservationists.

Rescuers Devajit Moran and Akash Moran, with Bora's assistance, took the jackal into their care after coordinating with the Digboi Forest Division.

The animal was initially kept at the Digboi Forest Range before being handed over to WTI on Friday for further treatment.

“This rescue reflects an important principle of wildlife conservation: every life matters, including animals that often receive less attention than larger and more celebrated species,” Baruah said in a social media post.

Highlighting the ecological importance of jackals, the minister said the animals play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by acting as both scavengers and predators. Their presence contributes to the health of natural ecosystems, making their protection an important part of biodiversity conservation.

Baruah also flagged the risks posed by highways passing through wildlife habitats, where fast-moving vehicles and increasing human activity can endanger animals.

He stressed that greater awareness among motorists, timely reporting of injured wildlife and coordination with forest authorities could help prevent animal suffering and improve rescue outcomes.