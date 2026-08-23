Injured Tricarinate Hill Turtle rescued from Brahmaputra, released after treatment: Himanta

Assam’s community-led conservation efforts recently helped rescue an injured Tricarinate Hill Turtle that had been swept away by upstream floods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, August 23.

In a post on X, Sarma said the turtle was rescued from the Brahmaputra, treated for its injuries and subsequently released safely back into a freshwater habitat.

“Assam’s community-led conservation efforts are helping our native turtle species thrive,” Sarma said, highlighting the role of local communities in protecting the State’s native wildlife.

The Chief Minister also shared the development as an example of conservation efforts involving communities, particularly during periods of flooding when wildlife can be displaced from their natural habitats.

The Tricarinate Hill Turtle is a freshwater turtle species found across parts of South and Southeast Asia.