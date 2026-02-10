Inland Waterways Authority of India transports 189 metric tonnes over-dimensional cargo to Assam via Brahmaputra

In a significant boost to India’s inland waterways-based logistics and Assam’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has successfully facilitated the movement of a massive Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) consignment through National Waterway–2 (Brahmaputra). The consignment, weighing 189.260 metric tonnes, reached Pandu on Monday and is destined for the Tata Semiconductor Assembly facility in Morigaon district.

The cargo, critical for strengthening semiconductor infrastructure in the state, began its journey from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. It is being transported onboard MV Chitrangada via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), entering Assam through Dhubri before moving upstream along the Brahmaputra.

Officials said the consignment is scheduled to be unloaded at Silghat, from where it will be transported to its final destination in Morigaon. The successful movement of such heavy and specialised cargo highlights the growing capability of inland waterways to handle complex logistics requirements.

The operation underscores IWAI’s continued efforts to promote inland water transport as a reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternative to road and rail for the movement of heavy and over-dimensional cargo. By leveraging the Brahmaputra waterway and the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, the authority has demonstrated the strategic role of waterways in supporting industrial growth in the Northeast.

The latest shipment adds to a series of successful ODC movements facilitated by IWAI and reinforces the importance of National Waterway–2 as a key logistics artery for Assam and the wider region.