Inside Himanta Biswa Sarma's power machine: The six who run it

In the high-stakes world of contemporary Indian politics, few leaders operate with the relentless speed and visible administrative intensity of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam. Known for his almost ceaseless public presence, Sarma has crafted a governance style that thrives on momentum. In the corridors of Dispur, where the state’s political and administrative nerve centre functions, the Chief Minister’s office has developed a reputation for speed, precision and responsiveness, often moving with a pace that keeps bureaucrats and political observers alike on their toes.

Over the past few years, Sarma’s administration has projected an unmistakably centralised and hands-on approach to governance. Cabinet meetings are frequent, district-level monitoring has been intensified through the appointment of “guardian ministers,” and projects—from highways and hospitals to welfare schemes—are subjected to rigorous reviews. The message emanating from the government is clear: decisions must translate into visible outcomes, and quickly. Yet behind the image of the tireless Chief Minister lies a carefully coordinated ecosystem of confidants, aides and administrators who ensure that the machinery of governance moves as swiftly as its leader.

Within this tightly knit network exists a small but influential group that quietly anchors the Chief Minister’s daily functioning, handling everything from constituency management and communication strategy to scheduling, legal matters and policy coordination. Working largely away from the public spotlight, this inner circle forms the operational backbone of Sarma’s governance model.

The family anchor

At the centre of the Chief Minister’s personal and political universe stands his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, a figure who is far from a silent presence in Assam’s public life. Known for her visibility in social, cultural and community engagements across the state, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has carved out a distinct space of influence that complements her husband’s political journey.

While the Chief Minister’s demanding administrative schedule often keeps him travelling across the length and breadth of Assam, much of the backroom management of his electoral constituency is overseen by her. Associates say this arrangement allows Sarma to focus on statewide governance while ensuring that his constituency retains a strong personal connect with the electorate.

From coordinating local outreach to maintaining the personal rapport expected of a people’s representative, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s role, though informal in political terms, has often been described by observers as a stabilising pillar in the Chief Minister’s public life. In many ways, she mirrors the dual nature of Sarma’s political career: one that combines high-voltage governance with the quieter, constant demands of constituency engagement.

The administrative bridge

Working in close coordination with Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is Hemanta Choudhury, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister. Choudhury occupies a crucial position in the ecosystem of the Chief Minister’s Office, supporting the dynamics, acting as a bridge between public expectations and bureaucratic execution.

Those familiar with the functioning of the Chief Minister’s office note that Sarma’s extensive travels across Assam frequently bring him face-to-face with citizens seeking help, be it medical assistance, financial aid, employment opportunities or administrative intervention. The Chief Minister is known for making immediate assurances during such encounters, often promising that help will arrive without delay.

Ensuring that these spontaneous commitments are translated into administrative follow-through is where Choudhury’s role becomes critical.



The man who manages the Chief Minister’s clock

At the centre of the Chief Minister’s daily rhythm is Prasanta Pratim Kathkatia, the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Chief Minister.

Inside Dispur’s administrative corridors, Kathkatia is often described with a mixture of admiration and amusement as the person who “makes forty-eight hours out of the Chief Minister’s twenty-four.” The phrase reflects the daunting logistical challenge of managing Sarma’s packed schedule, a relentless stream of meetings with bureaucrats, party leaders, legislators, citizens, and visiting delegations.

Known for his approachable and courteous demeanour, Kathkatia plays a delicate balancing act. He must ensure that governance priorities are addressed while also preserving the Chief Minister’s carefully cultivated reputation for accessibility. Even those who fail to secure a direct audience with Sarma often find that their concerns are acknowledged and routed through the Chief Minister’s office—a subtle but effective system that keeps the political connect intact.

The low-profile strategist

Among the more understated yet influential figures in Sarma’s administrative circle is Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi. Promoted to the rank of IAS officer in 2025, Bordoloi serves as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department while also holding the additional responsibility of Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister.

Colleagues often describe Bordoloi as a quintessential behind-the-scenes operator. Known for his polite demeanour and quiet efficiency, he handles a range of responsibilities connected to the Chief Minister’s communications outside the media spotlight, including aspects of speech preparation and administrative coordination.

He is also associated with responsibilities linked to the Assam Rural Health Livelihoods Mission, reflecting the broader developmental priorities of the state government. Within bureaucratic circles, Bordoloi’s reputation rests on his ability to navigate complex administrative tasks while remaining largely out of public view.

The communications sentinel

If governance is as much about narrative as it is about policy, then the task of managing that narrative often falls upon Nabajit Patgiri, the Officer on Special Duty responsible for Communications, Public Relations and Protocol.

A former journalist, Patgiri brings to the role a keen understanding of the media landscape. His familiarity with newsroom dynamics and public discourse allows him to anticipate potential communication challenges before they escalate.

Often accompanying the Chief Minister during official engagements, Patgiri ensures that media interactions, protocol arrangements and administrative coordination move in sync with Sarma’s fast-paced schedule. In a political environment where messaging can shape public perception as powerfully as policy decisions, his role becomes a crucial link between the government and the public narrative surrounding it.

The legal confidant

Completing the Chief Minister’s close circle is Debajit Saikia, the Advocate General of Assam and a long-time associate of Sarma.

Both men share a background in law, a common foundation that often informs their approach to constitutional and legal questions involving the state government. Those familiar with Assam’s legal affairs say this professional understanding allows for swift and strategic responses when the government faces complex legal challenges.

Interestingly, despite occupying a high-profile constitutional position, and simultaneously serving as Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Saikia maintains a notably understated public presence. Associates say he consciously avoids projecting his proximity to the Chief Minister, preferring instead a low-key personal life that keeps him grounded beyond the world of politics and governance.

The machinery behind the momentum

For many observers of Assam’s politics, the rapid pace of decision-making under Himanta Biswa Sarma reflects not only his personal political style but also the efficiency of the small group of trusted aides who operate behind the scenes.

While the Chief Minister remains the unmistakable public face of governance in Assam, the administrative rhythm of his office is sustained by a carefully coordinated team that manages everything from legal strategy and communication to scheduling and public outreach.