GUWAHATI: The Instagram and Twitter handle of news portal InsideNE was hacked just a few days after the portal reported the alleged scam of Rs800 crore in PWD, Manipur government.

InsideNE team is currently working on recovering the accounts however it has not yet been able to identify who is behind this cyber-attack on the sole media platform led by a women journalist who has been in the field of media for almost two decades and has its own repo of being unbiased and honest.

It may be mentioned that in the similar incidents have been reported in the past wherein a Manipur based digital media house-which is very critical of the ruling government's website-was also hacked and it took days to recover their website.

InsideNE condemns such timid act and declares it as an attack on the freedom of media and the fourth pillar of democracy.

ALSO READ: Manipur Congress alleges misappropriation of Rs 800 cr PWD funds

Earlier today, The Twitter account of news portal has apparently been hacked, with the handle now appearing as ‘Rаn NeuRenr’.

Somewhat surprisingly, Twitter says that InsideNE has broken protocol. The team is getting messages reading, “After careful review, we determined your account broke the Twitter Rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode, which means you can’t Tweet, Retweet, or Like content. You won’t be able to create new accounts. If you think we got this wrong, you can submit an appeal.”

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