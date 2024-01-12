Major General Rajan Sharawat, VSM, IGAR (South) and Major General Vikas Lakhera, SM, IGAR (North) have been approved to the coveted rank of Lieutenant General.

Lt Gen PC Nair, Director General Assam Rifles and all ranks of Assam Rifles congratulated the Inspector Generals in a tweet that also mentioned that it is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Major General Sharawat is the IGAR (South) located in Manipur under whom Assam Rifles has worked tirelessly to quell the ongoing Manipur violence.

Major General Vikas Lakhera is the IGAR (North) located in Kohima and deployed along the Indo Myanmar Border in Nagaland and South Arunachal Pradesh to thwart illegal cross border activities and activities of insurgents.