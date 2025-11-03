Inspector of schools issues SOP for half-yearly examinations 2025

The Office of the Inspector of Schools has released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the conduct of the Half-Yearly Examinations 2025 for Higher Secondary (HS) 1st Year and 2nd Year students. The examinations are scheduled to be held from November 10 to November 26, 2025, across all colleges, higher secondary, and senior secondary schools under the Board.

According to the issued SOP, Heads of Institutions will bear full responsibility for ensuring the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the examinations. They have been instructed to create a conducive environment for students and to ensure all logistical and administrative arrangements are completed well before the commencement of the exams.

The Centre-in-Charge of each examination centre, designated by the Board, will oversee the distribution and safe custody of confidential question papers. As per the directive, the sealed question papers will be collected from the Zonal In-Charge on November 8, 2025, between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and securely stored at the respective centres.

Heads of Institutions must verify and tally all received question paper packets to confirm that every subject is covered in accordance with requirements. Additionally, examination centres are directed to adopt strict precautionary measures to maintain confidentiality throughout the process. The order explicitly states that any deviation or violation of these procedures will invite disciplinary action as per Government of Assam Office Memorandum No. E-647158/14, dated June 8, 2025.

Feeder institutions will collect sealed question paper packets from their designated centres following the day-wise schedule issued by the Board on October 27, 2025. All centres must maintain detailed records of distribution, including date, time, and recipient signatures, to ensure accountability and transparency.

On examination days, question papers are to be opened only five minutes before the commencement of each exam and distributed promptly to students. The examinations will be conducted strictly as per the approved schedule issued by the Board.

The Assam Board has reiterated the importance of strict compliance with these standard procedures to uphold the integrity, transparency, and smooth conduct of the Half-Yearly Examinations across the state.