Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighted a significant reduction in insurgency in the Northeast, stating that the number of insurgents laying down arms has surged to 70-75 per cent under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised the region's remarkable development and improvement in infrastructure during an interview with ANI.

Scindia addressed the ongoing conflict in Manipur, acknowledging its longstanding complexities while dismissing claims that it is a recent phenomenon. "Manipur's challenges are not of the past one, five, or ten years but have persisted for 25-40 years. The central government, along with the state, is fully committed to finding an amicable solution. We are in dialogue with all factions," he said, emphasizing the government's active involvement in resolving the crisis.

Highlighting the decline in violence, Scindia noted that conflict incidents in the Northeast over the last decade have dropped by nearly 80% compared to previous years. He attributed this to the numerous peace agreements and accords signed under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them "path-breaking."



"The progress and development witnessed in the Northeast in recent years have been astounding. This transformation underscores the government's commitment to integrating the region into India's growth story," Scindia added.





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