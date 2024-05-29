Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections has reached its peak with just two days remaining for canvassing. On June 1st, voting will take place in 57 Parliamentary Constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory with a total of 904 candidates contesting in this phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an election rally in Mathurapur, West Bengal, highlighted India's rising global respect, citing achievements such as providing pucca houses to 4 crore poor people, bringing tap water to over 12 crore homes, and electrifying every village under the BJP-led NDA government.

In Bihar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is actively campaigning, holding public meetings in Bikramganj, Buxar, and Patna Sahib in support of NDA candidates. BJP state president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is also on the campaign trail, addressing gatherings in Jehanabad, Karakat, Nalanda, Sasaram, and Pataliputra constituencies. Additionally, Lok Janshakti Party Ramvilas chief Chirag Paswan expressed confidence in an NDA sweep during a public meeting in Chenari, Sasaram constituency.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a flurry of activity with Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducting four rallies and a roadshow. At a rally in Maharajganj, Shah predicted BJP's victory in over 400 seats, bolstered by the sixth and seventh phases. His campaign schedule includes rallies in Deoria, Ballia, and Sonbhadra, and a roadshow in Ghazipur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Kushinagar, emphasizing BJP's role in national security, and will campaign further in Deoria and Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav is campaigning for the Dudhi assembly bypoll and will address rallies in Robertsganj and Mirzapur. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also delivered strong criticism against the BJP during his campaign.

As the final phase approaches, political leaders are making their last appeals to voters, aiming to sway the electorate in these crucial constituencies.