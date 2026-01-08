Inter-district roller skating championship opens in Assam's Dispur on January 10

Dispur will host the 12th Inter-District Roller Skating Championship 2025–26 from January 10, with organisers placing the spotlight on an unusual link between sport and agriculture through the theme “From Turf to Table”.

The two-day championship will be held at the Dispur Skating Rink and is being organised with support from national NGO APRINS (Action Plan for Rural Innovation and National Services), in collaboration with the Assam Roller Skating Association. The competition is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on the opening day.

Around 300 skaters from districts including Kamrup, Guwahati, Chandrapur, Sonapur, Kamrup Metro, Nalbari, Doomdooma, Makum, Naharkatia, Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Nagaon and Duliajan are expected to compete across age groups ranging from under-5 to above-14 categories.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on January 7, APRINS chairman Chandan Borthakur and secretary Urmimala Mahanta said the championship aims to create a platform that combines athletic development with broader awareness of agriculture-linked livelihoods. Representatives of the Assam Roller Skating Association, including Anupam Sharma, Bhumidhar Barman and Samir Basfor, outlined logistical preparations and participation details.

The prize pool includes Rs 30,600 for the champion, Rs 18,000 for the first runner-up and Rs 9,000 for the second runner-up. Individual and special awards include Rs 1,800 for the most talented skater (boy and girl), Rs 6,003 for the best disciplined district and Rs 6,003 for the best coach.

Twelve skaters from Assam who have represented India at the national level will also be felicitated during the event.

Organisers said the championship is intended to serve as a competitive, high-level exposure event for young skaters in the state. Entry forms and additional details are available through the organising committee at +91 93953 79433.

APRINS has been associated with sports promotion since 2009, alongside its work in agriculture and agro-tourism. From organising the All Assam Inter-District Football Tournament in 2012–13 to the current skating championship, the organisation has focused on youth engagement and rural development through sport.