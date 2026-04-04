International footballer Gilbertson Sangma passes away at his Guwahati residence

International footballer Gilbertson Sangma passed away on April 4, breathing his last at around 7 am at his residence in Kahilipara in Guwahati.

Sangma, often regarded as the “golden boy of Assam football,” had been suffering from a prolonged illness. His demise marks a significant loss for the sporting fraternity in the state and beyond.

A respected figure in Indian football, Sangma was known for his exceptional skill, leadership on the field, and immense contribution to the growth of football in Assam. Over the years, he earned admiration from fans and inspired countless young players across the region.

Born in Dibrugarh, Assam in 1954, Gilbertson Sangma took to the game at an early age. Witnessing stars like Kamala Nath, Subir Choudhury, Chandra Mohan Ganju, Gilbert also started dreaming of becoming a footballer. His dream came true when, in 1971, he joined the Assam Police and got the chance to be with his idols during the training period at Dergaon.

That was the beginning. The God-gifted player did not have to look back since then and became a regular player of the Assam Police team since 1972.

He played football at a stretch for a long 17 years from 1971 to 1987, scoring numerous goals in all the major tournaments of the country, and during that marathon period, he enthralled the crowd in every nook and corner of the State. He also led the Assam team in the Santosh Trophy and represented the Indian team in 1975.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief, with tributes expected from across the football community, remembering his legacy and enduring impact on the sport.