International wildlife trafficking racket busted in Assam's Chirang; 9 arrested, 8 endangered golden langurs rescued

In a major crackdown on wildlife trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police dismantled an alleged international wildlife smuggling network in Sidli, Chirang district, and arrested nine persons linked to the racket.

Among those apprehended is one Bangladeshi national, while five of the accused are from West Bengal and three are residents of Assam, officials said.

During the operation, the STF rescued eight endangered golden langurs, a rare primate species found in parts of Assam and neighbouring Bhutan and protected under India's wildlife laws.

The rescued animals have been handed over to the concerned forest authorities for medical examination and rehabilitation.

Police suspect the group was involved in an organized wildlife trafficking network operating across state and international borders. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace its wider links.

The operation is being seen as a significant success in efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species in the region.