International Yoga Day 2025 observed at Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati with focus on holistic health

The 11th International Yoga Day was observed with enthusiasm at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, on June 21, aligning with this year’s global theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. The event brought together scientists, staff, and yoga practitioners in a celebration of well-being, unity, and mindfulness.

Renowned yoga instructors Sri Biman Kumar Nath and Ms. Banashree Das, from the District Sports Office, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Indian Yoga Culture & Yoga Therapy Centre, were invited to guide the session. They demonstrated various yoga asanas that aim to improve physical vitality and mental clarity.

All officials and employees of the RMC actively participated in the session, embracing the holistic spirit of yoga.

Sri K.N. Mohan, Scientist-G and Head of the RMC, emphasized the role of yoga in enhancing both physical strength and mental resilience. Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Scientist-F, appreciated the enthusiastic participation and encouraged everyone to promote yoga and meditation in daily life.

Welcoming the gathering, Ms. Chinmoyee Gogoi, Meteorologist-A, acknowledged the instructors and the collective commitment to the practice of yoga. Ms. Doli Haloi, Meteorologist-B, thanked the participants and stressed the importance of integrating yoga and meditation into daily routines for sustained well-being.

The session also included Heartfulness Meditation, conducted by Sri C. Amarnath, Scientist-D and a certified Raja Yoga trainer, who led a guided practice for inner peace and emotional balance. Ms. Yarva Suma facilitated a Heartfulness Relaxation technique to help participants release stress and promote calmness.

The event reflected the growing awareness of yoga’s universal appeal as a tool for unity, healing, and inner transformation.