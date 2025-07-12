Internationally acclaimed beauty expert Darshana Patel conducts skill development camp for women in Hajo

In a significant initiative aimed at empowering local women through skill development, internationally acclaimed beauty expert Darshana Patel conducted a one-day beauty training camp at Kulhati in Hajo.



The session, organized by Usha Unisex Salon, drew the participation of over fifty women and young girls from the region, eager to enhance their expertise in professional beauty care.



Darshana Patel, who earned the title of ‘Mrs. Charming Face’ in 2019, brought her vast global experience to the training, providing insights into the latest beauty techniques and trends. Her presence added immense value to the initiative, inspiring participants to consider beauty and wellness as a viable career path.



Local organizers expressed gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing the need for more such grassroots-level training programs that equip women with practical, income-generating skills.