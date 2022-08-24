Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has broken his silence on the ongoing debate concerning the suspension of the internet during the direct recruitment exams. CM Sarma said that the suspension of the internet is being seen as a boon and not a bane, particularly by drivers of app-based taxi services such as Ola and Uber.

While talking to the media during the inauguration of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) control room at Ulubari on Tuesday, the Assam CM said that the internet will remain suspended during exams as it is for the benefit of the 14 lakh people who are appearing for of the largest recruitment drives of Assam.

He further stated that “the ban on the internet will ensure the transparency in fairly conducting the exams for the first time."

Meanwhile, Ola-Ubers are mostly happy because their children are getting a chance for government jobs otherwise the hierarchical children could get the job. Ola- Ubers are now blessing me for taking such actions, CM Sarma added.

Earlier on August 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending a video conference with the district commissioners announced that mobile internet services will remain shut down within 100 meters periphery of exam centers for three hours, on August 21 and 28.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the impending recruitment exam for nearly 30,000 posts of grades III and IV that will be held in the districts on August 21 and 28.

To ensure the smooth conduct of exams, CM Sarma asked the concerned authorities to ban mobile internet service during the examination hours within 100 meters periphery of exam centers across 25 districts having examination centers.

A total of 14 lakh applicants will be appearing for the recruitment exam. While addressing the DCs and other stakeholders via video conference, CM Sarma added, "Let the mobile internet services be shut down for at least three hours during the examination in the exam centers on the respective days.”

CM Sarma also discussed the SOPs that the candidates, as well as the invigilators, will be adhering to during the examination. CM Sarma also urged the DCs to follow the SOPs strictly and with appropriate security measures in place, leaving no scope for the paper leak or cheating during the exam.