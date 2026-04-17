Internet suspended in Chirang, Kokrajhar after violence during eviction drive

The Government of Assam has suspended mobile internet and data services in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts following violent clashes triggered by an eviction drive along the India–Bhutan border.

According to an official notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari, the decision was taken after reports of unrest in Chirang district, where forest officials detained 25 Adivasi individuals during an eviction operation at Runikhata on April 16.

The situation escalated into violent clashes between protesters and forest personnel, with reports of government vehicles being set on fire and attempts made to torch the Range Officer’s office. Incidents of firing and continued tension were also reported.

Authorities expressed concern that the unrest could spread to adjoining areas, including Kokrajhar district, posing a threat to public safety and law and order.

The notification cited the risk of misinformation and inflammatory content being circulated through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram, which could further aggravate the situation.

Invoking provisions under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules, 2017, the government ordered the immediate suspension of mobile internet services in the affected districts until further orders.

However, voice calls and broadband services through fixed-line connections will remain operational.

Officials warned that any violation of the order would invite legal action under relevant provisions of the law.