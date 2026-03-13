IOCL assures adequate LPG supply in Assam, stocks available for 11–13 days

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has assured that there is sufficient LPG supply available in Assam, with current stock expected to last 11 to 13 days, even as the company is ramping up production to meet consumer demand.

Speaking on Friday, March 13, Amarjyoti Bordoloi, Chief General Manager of IOCL in Assam, said the state currently has adequate LPG stock and steps are being taken to further increase supply.

According to Bordoloi, four refineries in Assam have been directed to ramp up LPG production in order to meet the growing consumption demand across the state. He added that the refineries are currently producing around 1,100 to 1,200 metric tonnes of LPG.

Bordoloi also urged consumers not to resort to panic buying. He expressed optimism that the online LPG booking service, which had faced disruption due to excessive website traffic, is likely to be restored soon.

IOCL has issued guidelines for customers in Assam to ensure a smooth booking and delivery process. As per the updated instructions, E-KYC has been made mandatory for customers seeking LPG connections. Consumers are also required to keep their registered mobile number available during delivery or while booking a refill.

Customers can book their LPG cylinders through WhatsApp by sending the message “REFILL” to 7588888224. The company has made advance booking compulsory, stating that cylinder deliveries will not be made without prior booking.

Additionally, consumers will not be able to refill their cylinders within 25 days of the previous delivery, and delivery will only be made after verifying the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC).

Apart from WhatsApp, customers can also book their LPG cylinders through the IndianOil ONE mobile application, or through digital payment platforms such as Amazon Pay and PhonePe.

IOCL officials further advised consumers that the best time to place bookings is after 6 PM, as booking requests made between 10 PM and 6 AM (non-business hours) will only be processed after 6 AM the following day.