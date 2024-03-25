Assam's Guwahati emerges as a significant venue, slated to host two games each as the respective second home grounds of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. The city will culminate the league phase with a highly anticipated match on May 19 between Royals and KKR.

Chennai, March 25, 2024 - As anticipation builds for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an array of thrilling matches set to take place across various cities in India. The IPL governing body has announced a dynamic schedule, showcasing a blend of familiar and new venues for cricket fans to enjoy.

The tournament will also journey to Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala, offering fans across different regions the opportunity to witness top-tier cricket action. However, the spotlight will particularly shine on Chennai as it gears up to host the IPL final on May 26 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as Chepauk. This marks Chennai's return to hosting the IPL final after a hiatus of 12 years, with Chepauk having hosted previous IPL finals in 2011 and 2012.

Chennai will further play a pivotal role in the playoffs, with the second qualifier scheduled for May 24, while the first qualifier and the eliminator will take place on May 21 and May 22 respectively in Ahmedabad.

The second part of the IPL schedule, comprising 52 matches including the playoffs, is set to commence on April 8, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai. All playoff matches will maintain the tradition of being evening games.

In line with the structure from the previous season, the ten teams have been divided into two groups of five each. Each team will engage in a series of matches within its group and cross-group encounters, with one team from the opposing group being played twice, determined through a draw.

CSK finds itself grouped with 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. On the other hand, the second group comprises five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, along with KKR, Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

With 11 double-header days, including two on the opening weekend, the IPL 2024 promises an action-packed season for cricket aficionados.

The IPL had initially released a partial schedule on February 22, encompassing 21 matches from March 22 to April 7. However, the complete schedule was pending as the IPL awaited the announcement of dates for India's general elections. The elections are now set to take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

As cricket fever intensifies across the nation, IPL 2024 is poised to deliver excitement, drama, and memorable moments, cementing its status as one of the most celebrated cricket tournaments globally.