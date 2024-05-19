Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Guwahati’s Barshapara stadium, on May 19.

While the cricket fever, set to commence at 7:30 pm has taken over the city with great fervor, reports of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s possible attendance during the match has gripped cricket fans.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' decoration head Rajiv Khanna assured cricket fans that the match will be played even if it rains. He reportedly appreciated the pitch quality, claiming that its ability to absorb water is higher than other pitches.

Khanna also said that there would most likely be a special laser show between games and a drone show conducted by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

Meanwhile, an array of traffic guidelines was issued earlier for the convenience of citizens.

Key measures include a comprehensive ban on the movement of heavy commercial vehicles and other commercial vehicles on several major roads and highways in the area.