A team of police personnel conducting a raid in Dibrugarh was attacked by a group of IPL gamblers last night. The incident occurred as the Police personnel authorities cracked down on the rampant illegal betting activities associated with the Indian Premier League. A case has been registered by the Dibrugarh Police under sections 333/353, and further details are awaited.

This incident follows a recent crackdown on an IPL betting ring in Silchar, where two individuals, Gautam Roy and Rupal Modak, were arrested by the Cachar Police on May 19. The arrests took place during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading to the disruption of Assam's IPL betting network.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized crucial evidence from the key operators of the betting network. Items such as a laptop, eight smartphones, and other suspicious materials were confiscated, shedding light on the extensive scale of the illicit gambling activities.

Numal Mahatta, the Superintendent of Police for Cachar, emphasized the authorities' intensified efforts in combating IPL gambling in the region. He stated, "We have previously apprehended several individuals involved in IPL gambling. Acting on confidential information, we launched an investigation in Silchar's Shivaji Nagar neighborhood, resulting in the arrest of two individuals who were orchestrating IPL gambling across the entire Barak Valley region."

Mahatta further disclosed that the raid led to the recovery of Rs. 39 lakh in cash, along with a laptop, eight mobile phones, and three ledger books from the possession of the arrested individuals.