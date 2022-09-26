IPS Anand Mishra, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), has been transferred from Assam to Bihar on September 26, 2022.

Citing significant personal difficulties, Mishra submitted an application for deputation to the IPS Bihar Cadre.

Mishra is currently the AIGP of the sports department of the Assam Police.

The Assam Government has issued a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) and allowed Mishra to move to Bihar cadre from the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre.

The notice from the Assam Government read, “With reference to the subject cited above, I am directed to enclose herewith a copy of the letter mentioned under reference regarding the petition submitted by Anand Mishra, IPs (AM: 2011), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam praying for Inter Cadre Deputation to Bihar Cadre on the ground of extreme personal hardship and to inform you that the State Government has NO OBJECTION towards allowing Anand Mishra, IPs (AM:2011) to proceed on Inter-cadre deputation from the Assam Segment of the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre Joint to Bihar Cadre as per extant Rules and guidelines.”