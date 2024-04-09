Senior IPS officer Kolli Raghuram Reddy, leading the special investigation team (SIT) on alleged scams in Amaravati capital city involving Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, has been allegedly transferred to Assam as election observer.

This move comes under suspicion as it was announced shortly after reports of document burning in his office surfaced on social media.

These documents were related to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam involving Heritage Foods.



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Raghuram Reddy, who was central to the investigation of various scams involving Naidu, was asked to report to the election commission authorities in Guwahati immediately.

He was on central deputation during the Naidu regime and returned to the Andhra Pradesh cadre in 2020, shortly after Jagan came to power.

It was Raghuram Reddy who arrested Naidu in connection with the AP skill development scam in September 2023.

Besides the SIT, Raghuram Reddy also leads the Vigilance and Enforcement department and serves as director general of the Drug Control Administration.