‘Iron Lady of Assam’ Sanjukta Parashar becomes first woman to head CRPF’s elite CoBRA

Senior IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar, widely known as the “Iron Lady of Assam” for her counter-insurgency work in the Northeast, has taken charge as Inspector General of the CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit, becoming the first woman officer to head the specialised jungle-warfare force.

A 2006-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Parashar brings extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations, field policing and national security investigations to her new assignment.

The CRPF headquarters issued her appointment order last week. Parashar succeeds 1996-batch IPS officer Danesh Rana as IG, CoBRA.

“This is the first time that the 10-battalion-strong CoBRA of the CRPF will be headed by a woman officer,” a senior officer said.

The appointment comes at a time when security forces continue to operate in challenging environments involving dense forests, hilly terrain, border areas and regions affected by armed insurgency. Two CoBRA units were recently deployed in Manipur amid continued security concerns.

What is CoBRA?

CoBRA, or Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, is among the CRPF’s most specialised operational formations. Raised for jungle and guerrilla warfare, its personnel are trained for long-range patrols, intelligence-based operations, ambushes and counter-ambushes, as well as operations in areas where improvised explosive devices pose a threat.

The force has been extensively deployed in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra, operating in dense forests and difficult terrain.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has credited CoBRA commandos with several successful intelligence-based jungle warfare and guerrilla operations against Naxal groups.

Parashar’s counter-insurgency experience

Parashar’s career has closely aligned with the operational demands of her new assignment.

Her first posting came in 2008, when she served as an Assistant Commandant in Makum, Assam. She was subsequently posted to Udalguri, which at the time was witnessing violent clashes involving Bodo groups and migrants from Bangladesh.

The assignment gave Parashar early exposure to conflict management, insurgency-related challenges and policing in volatile areas.

Her active role in counter-insurgency operations in Assam and the Northeast later earned her the popular tag of the “Iron Lady of Assam”. Images of Parashar carrying an AK-47 while accompanying security personnel during operations had also attracted national attention.

Over the years, she developed a reputation for field-oriented policing and handling difficult operational environments.

From Assam to national security investigations

Parashar has also served with the National Investigation Agency as Deputy Inspector General, where she handled investigations linked to terrorism, extremism and national security.

Interestingly, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has also served with the NIA.

Parashar’s academic background is equally distinguished. She studied political science at Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University, before pursuing higher studies in International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

She subsequently completed her MPhil and PhD, with her doctoral work focusing on US foreign policy.

Her elevation to lead CoBRA marks another significant milestone in her career — and the first time the CRPF’s specialised 10-battalion jungle warfare force will have a woman at the helm.