"Irony is that, I have a photo with Shyamkanu but not with Zubeen": AASU chief clarifies on viral photo

A picture and video featuring All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma alongside Rongali festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta have gone viral across social media, sparking widespread discussions and speculation.

Sarma’s presence at the Rongali festival held in Khanapara in June 2024, where he was seen posing with Mahanta, drew mixed reactions from several quarters. Addressing the row, Sarma took to Facebook to clarify the context behind the photograph, stating,

“The irony is that I have a photo with Shyamkanu Mahanta, but none with Zubeen Garg. There is hardly any senior leader from either the ruling or opposition camps or any renowned personality in Assam with whom Mahanta hasn’t taken a picture.”

The AASU chief explained that the photo and video in question were taken during the Rongali event, which he attended to appreciate Assam’s handicrafts, cultural diversity, and local cuisine. He further mentioned that another viral image was captured during his visit to the funeral of Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya’s mother.

Sarma pointed out that the visuals had already been uploaded to his official social media accounts but were later removed after realizing that screenshots were being circulated out of context.

“After Mahanta’s recent exploits, I didn’t find it necessary to keep such event photos on my page,” he added.

Reiterating his stance on financial transparency, Sarma emphasized that he had earlier questioned the misuse of public funds in organizing certain cultural events, urging the government to initiate audits and an ED inquiry into alleged irregularities.

Referring to the ongoing discourse surrounding singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death, Sarma remarked,

“Shyamkanu Mahanta might have clicked pictures with many, including Zubeen Garg and the Chief Minister, but Zubeen faced the gravest injustice. Having a photo with Mahanta doesn’t bar anyone from demanding justice.”

Despite facing criticism and personal attacks, the AASU leader affirmed his unwavering resolve to continue seeking truth and accountability in the Zubeen Garg case.

“No smear campaign or viral post can divert our fight for justice. As Zubeen himself had said, ‘I do not favour anyone when it comes to justice,’” Sarma concluded.