‘Irreparable void': Hmar Students' Association Assam pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

The Hmar Students’ Association (HSA), Assam State Committee, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, describing his loss as an irreparable void in the state’s cultural fabric.





In a condolence message, the association said Zubeen was more than just a singer—he was the heartbeat of a generation whose music resonated with people across communities. His distinctive blend of folk, rock, and soul not only entertained but also inspired countless young people to dream, to rebel, and to stand up for their beliefs.





“Zubeen da’s contributions to Assamese music and culture were extraordinary and will forever be remembered. His fearless artistry and passion created a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artists and music lovers,” the statement read.





The association further noted that while his physical presence is no longer with us, his voice and spirit will live on through his timeless songs. Extending heartfelt condolences to Garg’s family, friends, and admirers, HSA prayed for the eternal peace of his soul.