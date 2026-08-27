Irrigation to drive Assam’s next phase of agricultural growth, says Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika said irrigation will play a central role in the state’s next phase of agricultural growth, with the government setting an ambitious target to expand irrigation coverage and improve the efficiency of existing schemes.

Reviewing the Irrigation Department’s progress, Hazarika said the government has set a target of Rs 7,000 crore in expenditure over the next five years, nearly three times the expenditure recorded during the previous five-year period.

The minister stressed the need to bring more farmland under irrigation, develop larger and more efficient irrigation schemes, reduce unnecessary intake points and accelerate the implementation of projects.

He also warned that non-utilisation of funds due to delays in implementation would not be tolerated, emphasising that every rupee allocated to the department must translate into increased irrigated agricultural land.

Hazarika said the focus on irrigation is aimed at strengthening Assam’s agricultural sector and ensuring more efficient use of resources to support farmers and expand cultivation.