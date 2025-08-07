Is BPF-UPPL alliance still possible? Speaker Biswajit Daimary weighs in

Responding to speculations about a possible alliance between the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary questioned its feasibility.





“The BPF has already announced a list of 22 candidates for the upcoming BTR elections. In this context, what is the relevance of any unification talks under the leadership of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU)?” Daimary remarked.

Speaking on the topic of peace in BTR, Daimary credited the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) and its chief Ranjan Daimary for their significant role in facilitating the BTR Peace Accord. "It is because of Ranjan Daimary that the BTR Accord became a reality. Therefore, the real credit for peace in the region goes to NDFB and Ranjan Daimary,” he stated, countering the popular government narrative that claims credit for establishing peace.



At the same time, Daimary acknowledged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dynamic leadership and the BJP government's developmental initiatives have gained considerable traction among the people of BTR. "Due to the BJP's development-driven policies, traditional Bodo-centric politics has gradually faded in the region," he said.



Daimary also expressed his willingness to serve as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), stating, “If my party entrusts me with the responsibility, I am ready to take on the role of BTC CEM.”