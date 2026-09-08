‘Is Delhi safe for Northeast people?’: Assam Congress after Manipur musician’s death

The Assam Congress on September 8 questioned the safety of people from the Northeast living in Delhi following the alleged killing of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh and demanded stringent action against those responsible.

Singh, 54, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his residence in Kilokari village early Monday. Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.

Senior Congress leader and former Assam Assembly Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia questioned whether Delhi was safe for people from the Northeast, alleging that those from the region often face racism and physical violence while moving to the national capital for education and employment.

“Is Delhi really safe for the people of the Northeast?” Saikia said in a social media post, describing Singh’s death as “not just the murder of a renowned artist” but a reflection of the alleged lack of security for Northeasterners in Delhi.

Saikia described Singh as a pioneer of Manipur’s rock music movement and recalled his association with bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged failure of the Delhi Police and administration to protect people from the Northeast.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi also condoled Singh’s death, sharing a tribute describing the musician as a humble person who had dedicated himself to music.

“The entire Northeast prays for your family,” Gogoi said, while seeking justice for Singh.

Saikia demanded swift legal action and the “harshest possible punishment” for those responsible, saying it should send a strong message that violence against people from the Northeast would not be tolerated.

Singh’s death has triggered concern across the Northeast, with political leaders and civil society groups calling for a fair and time-bound investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.