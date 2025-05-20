Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has turned the tables on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own expressions of sympathy for Pakistan flood victims in 2022, amid accusations that Gogoi's similar comments were "anti-national."

"I am worried about the Chief Minister of Assam. In his desperation he is calling the position taken by PM Modi in 2022 as a betrayal. Is he the right person for the chair of Chief Minister?" Gogoi questioned on social media Tuesday, sharing a screenshot of Modi's message from August 29, 2022.

The Prime Minister had written: "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

The controversy began when Assam Information Minister Pijush Hazarika resurfaced Gogoi's post from the same day in 2022, in which the Jorhat MP had expressed sympathy for Pakistan flood victims while acknowledging India's cricket victory over Pakistan.

"While we celebrate the victory of our Indian cricket team over Pakistan, we must not forget the humanitarian disaster that has claimed 1000 lives in our neighbouring country. Unprecedented flooding has destroyed towns and homes. Pakistani people need urgent relief and support," Gogoi had written.

Hazarika criticised this as "misplaced empathy," claiming Gogoi had "repeatedly positioned himself closer to Pakistan than to patriotic sentiments."

Chief Minister Sarma then intensified the attack, stating: "It is unfortunate that some individuals enjoy every privilege India offers — salary, power, and position — yet their loyalty lies across the border. They draw everything from Bharat but work only for Pakistan's interests. This is betrayal."

Following Gogoi's revelation of Modi's similar message, Sarma published another post without naming Gogoi directly, making further allegations about "a Member of Parliament from Assam" who allegedly visits Pakistan with approval from its Interior Ministry, draws salaries from "Pakistani-funded NGOs," and has surrendered "their minor child's Indian passport."

"The nation will not tolerate betrayal," Sarma declared.

The BJP in Assam has repeatedly alleged that Gogoi, who serves as deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn have connections to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, claims that have been strongly denied by the opposition.