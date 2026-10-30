Thousands of devotees from across Assam gathered at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on October 30 as ISKCON Assam launched its Golden Jubilee celebrations alongside the Namhatta Sanmilan and Bhakta Mahotsav.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the three-day spiritual celebrations, marking 50 years of ISKCON's presence in the Northeast.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the teachings of Srimanta Sankardev, Madhavdev and ISKCON founder-acharya A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada offer a path towards overcoming violence, immorality and social unrest. He described ISKCON's five-decade journey as a significant contribution to Assam's spiritual and cultural heritage.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent spiritual leaders and dignitaries, including ISKCON Governing Body Commissioner Bhaktipurushottam Swami Maharaj, ISKCON Namhatta Director Gouranga Prem Karunashama Swami Maharaj, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Barpeta Satra Satradhikar Dr Babul Chandra Das Kashyap and BJP Assam Pradesh General Secretary Anup Barman.

The guests also unveiled 'Panchajanya', a souvenir commemorating ISKCON Assam's 50-year spiritual journey.

Highlighting the significance of the celebrations during the holy month of Kati, Madhav Hari Das Prabhu of ISKCON Mayapur said the continuous chanting of Hari Naam in Guwahati would give a new dimension to the propagation of Neo-Vaishnavism in Assam.

The festival features a series of spiritual and cultural programmes, including Japa Mala sessions, Vedic dances, Bhagavad Gita sloka recitations, Sattriya Nritya performances, Borgeet renditions and prasad distribution.

ISKCON Guwahati media coordinator Sailendra Pandey said devotees from around 25 districts of Assam had joined the celebrations, transforming the Kalakshetra premises into a vibrant spiritual gathering.

Karunamaya Chaitanya Das Kaushik Prabhu, chief organiser of ISKCON Namhatta Assam, appealed to people to actively participate in the celebrations and support the organisation's efforts to promote peace, unity and spiritual values.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations mark a significant milestone in ISKCON Assam's journey, bringing together devotees, spiritual leaders and cultural representatives from across the state.