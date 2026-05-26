‘Islam lays greater emphasis on humanity, peace’: Assam TMC leader Sherman Ali on cow sacrifice debate

Trinamool Congress leader Sherman Ali Ahmed, on May 26, avoided directly commenting on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to refrain from cow sacrifice, but said Islam places strong emphasis on humanity, peace and responsibility towards neighbours.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had appealed to people to avoid cow sacrifice during Bakrid, saying some Bengali Muslim organisations in Assam had already decided not to use cows for sacrifice out of respect for Hindu sentiments.

When asked about the issue by reporters outside the Assam Assembly, Ali said he would present his detailed views during his speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, May 27.

“Listen to my speech tomorrow in the Assembly. Everything I will speak out there. Before that, I do not want to divulge anything,” he said.

Without directly endorsing or opposing the chief minister’s appeal, Ali said Islam was not confined only to “namaz, roza and kalima”, but also focused on humanity, peace and brotherhood.

“Islam has laid enough emphasis on the duties of a Muslim towards his neighbours,” he said. Referring to Islamic teachings, Ali added that if someone enjoyed luxurious meals while a neighbour remained hungry, “my prayer will not be accepted”.

“That is the message I want to give to the Muslim community,” he said.

On the issue of rising prices, the TMC leader said he had already expressed his views earlier and claimed that repeated electoral victories for the ruling government reflected public acceptance of the situation.

“People have given a huge mandate to the existing dispensation. So I do not think I have to speak about this price rise because people have already accepted the price rise which has been going on in Assam for the last 10 years,” Ali said.