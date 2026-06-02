‘It is the responsibility of all of us’: Gaurav Gogoi on Nalbari murder and attack on girl

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has condemned the murder of Madhurjya Barman and the brutal attack on a minor girl in Nalbari, calling for greater public vigilance to ensure the safety of women and girls.

Reacting to the incident, Gogoi said the tragedy had shaken people across the state. “The tragic incident that took place in Nalbari has deeply saddened not only us but also the people of Assam as a whole,” he said.

He wished a speedy recovery to the girl, who sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, expressing hope that she would soon return to normal life.

Gogoi also mourned the death of Madhurjya Barman, who lost his life during the attack. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

Highlighting the need for collective responsibility, Gogoi said preventing such crimes could not be left to authorities alone. “It is the responsibility of all of us to make our society safer and more secure for our mothers, sisters, and daughters,” he stated.

He urged women and girls facing harassment, threats or abuse to seek legal recourse without hesitation. According to Gogoi, there should be no fear in reporting crimes and pursuing justice through the law.

Referring to the Nalbari incident as a wake-up call, the Congress leader said society must draw lessons from the tragedy and work towards creating a more alert and responsible environment. He appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding women’s safety and security.