Reacting to the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet comparing the Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh with Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "It's unfair to compare."

In response to a question posed by India Today NE on Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Rahul Gandhi is a true nationalist. It's unfair to compare him with Amritpal Singh."

Earlier on February 24 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew a parallel line between the radical leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha where he said “India is described as a union of states, not a nation" and Amritpal Singh made a similar remark and said, "There was no Bharat, there was no India before 1947...it is a union of states and we must respect the unions and states."

See who speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi!



Amritpal Singh, who stormed a police station in Amritsar in a brazen act of defiance, is imitating his words.



Congress, its leaders & all those who use divisive language to disintegrate the sanctity of 'Akhand Bharat' must apologise! pic.twitter.com/jDefg2EE6a — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 24, 2023

The Assam CM said Amritpal speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi and demanded that Congress and its leaders should apologise for using “divisive language".

“See who speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi. Amritpal Singh, who stormed a police station in Amritsar in a brazen act of defiance, is imitating his words," the Assam CM tweeted.