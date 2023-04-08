Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday- locked in a war of words with the Congress- renewed his attack on Rahul Gandhi as the leader took a jibe at Indian businessman Adani over its alleged Rs 20,000 crore 'Benami' money.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi said it was their “decency” to not question him on Bofors scam and National Herald scam cases.

The war of words started when rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "सच्चाई छुपाते हैं, इसलिए रोज़ भटकाते हैं! सवाल वही है - अडानी की कंपनियों में ₹20,000 करोड़ बेनामी पैसे किसके हैं?," which loosly translates to "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday!The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?."

It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams.



And how you allowed Ottavio

Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times .

Any way we will meet in the Court of Law https://t.co/a9RGErUN1A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2023

To this Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at the leader and wrote, "It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams."

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Congress leader gets bail till April 13

"And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway, we will meet in the Court of Law," the tweet added.

In another tweet, the Assam chief minister while recollecting his Congress days, the CM said, "Despite the unsuccessful attempt of former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to resolve the crisis, I continued in the Congress party for another 12 months. The story of those 12 months is quite fascinating. I ultimately left the Congress party in August 2015."

This comes after an interview of Ghulam Nabi Azad went on the air in which the veteran leader was called to step in when Himanta declared a rebellion with the support of 40-45 MLAs.

"I was told to manage the situation as Himanta was close to me. And also the then governor JB Patnaik was close to him. I did both the works faithfully," Ghulam said in the interview.

“I told Rahul that Himanta will be leaving the party. He said jaane do RSS mein. Every time a Congress leader talked of leaving, it was Rahul Gandhi's taqiya kalam to say -- jaane do. He did not even say BJP, he used to say RSS.” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.