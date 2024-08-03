The Tata Group has launched its semiconductor assembly and test unit with a grand 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony. Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran heralded the event as a transformative milestone for the region's economy.

Chandrasekaran said that the new facility will create a substantial employment impact, generating 27,000 jobs—15,000 direct and an additional 12,000 indirect positions. He emphasized that the project would foster a thriving semiconductor ecosystem, attracting a range of companies involved in producing various components.

“The establishment of this semiconductor unit is just the beginning. It will act as a catalyst, drawing in numerous semiconductor companies and fostering an extensive network of component suppliers. As the ecosystem evolves, we expect to see the emergence of a vibrant electronics hub right here in Assam,” Chandrasekaran said.