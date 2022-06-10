Indian Athlete Lovlina Borgohain has featured on the cover of Italian women's fashion magazine Grazia’s Indian edition. Earlier the pride of Assam Lovlina has featured on the cover of Vogue along with Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu.

Boxing legend Borgohain displayed outstanding performances at the Olympic Games this year and won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She graced the cover of the latest edition of the many leading fashion magazines.

Ace pugilist and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain stole hearts when she entered a different arena and also walked the ramp donning a traditional Assamese saree of mulberry silk ‘paat’.