Its a goal for Guwahati: FIFA World Cup™ trophy to make historic debut on Assam soil

Football fever is set to sweep Assam as the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy is set to arrive in Guwahati for the very first time.

The historic moment will take place at the Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, promising an evening of football, music, and culinary delights for fans of all ages.

The trophy will be unveiled live by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 13, in the presence of a celebrated FIFA Legend, marking an unprecedented occasion for the city and the northeast region.

Gates open at 3 PM, giving fans the chance to soak in every moment of this global sporting spectacle.

Organisers have promised a festive atmosphere with live music, football-themed activities, and food stalls, making it more than just a trophy viewing—an experience celebrating Assam’s growing place on the international sports map.

“This is not just about seeing the World Cup Trophy; it’s about inspiring young athletes, celebrating football, and bringing the people of Assam closer to the spirit of global sport,” said an official associated with the event.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to witness history and enjoy an evening that blends sport, culture, and entertainment, as Guwahati takes its place on the global football stage.

