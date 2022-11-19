The Union Minister of Ports Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbanada Sonowal said a record number of 109 million metric tonnes of cargo have been carried out viz waterways this year in terms of import and export of goods.

This was stated by Union Minister for Waterways and Water Transport Sarbananda Sonowal while visiting Stimarghat at Badarpurghat in Karimganj on November 19.

In line with the "Act East" policy of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Ports Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Govt of India has taken up several infrastructure projects on National Waterway-1, Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route and National Waterway-2, through the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), to improve the connectivity with North Eastern Region (NER) through waterways.

The river Barak is the lifeline of the Barak Valley region.

The river from Bhanga to Lakhipur (121 km) has been declared a National Waterway-16. It connects Barak valley with NW-1 and the rest of India through IBP route 3 & 4 and with NW-2 (river Brahmaputra) through IBP route 7 & 8.

IWAI terminals play a major role in trade in the Barak Valley and adjoining areas Karirmanj terminal is a notified Port of Call and Badarpur is an Extended Port of Call in NW-16.

The export through IWT has grown manifolds in recent years and export in FY 2022-23 is already more than 3 times (total of 53 vessels carrying 9987 MT) than that in FY 2021-22 (total of 18 vessels carrying 2490 MT).

With the renovation of the terminals will further ease and increase the export activities and commodities.

Recognizing various economic and recreation activities, the MoPSW. Govt of India and the State Government in consultation with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) are keen to promote the inland navigation on river Barak by constructing/developing a suitable infrastructure.

In this regard, with a view to augmenting infrastructure facility in the waterways of NER, IWAI is carrying out the work for the Renovation of IWAI terminals at Badarpur along NW-16 (river Barak) and Karimganj along the IBP route (river Kushiyara) in the Karimganj District of Assam through CPWD on deposit work basis.

The work for "Renovation of existing shore facilities at Badarpur Terminal" has been awarded CPWD to M/s S N. Paul & Co. at a total contract price of Rs 166 crore and is scheduled to be completed by February 2023.

The work for -' Renovation of existing shore facilities at Karimganj Terminal" has been awarded led by CPWD to M/s Dipak Nath at a total contract price of Rs 2 19 crores and is scheduled to be completed by February 2023 For the Development of Navigational Channel (Fairway) IWAI carried out Dredging in river Barak and installation of Navigational Aids was carried out during 2017-2020 from Ujjaingram to Bhanga (48 km stretch) Now for maintenance of channel, dredging of estimated quantity is 7 5: lakh cum (approx) for a 3 year period at cost of about Rs. 45 crores is proposed to be done through Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) in stretch Bhanga to Badarpur (10.50 km) of NW-16.

Also, the hydrographic survey in the no-mans land of river Kushiyara between India and Bangladesh has been conducted by a joint team of IWAI and BIWTA, Goof of Banglades;1 in the last week of October 2022.

The Project Influence Area (PIA) for the terminal is the Barak Valley of Assam which stretches in districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi in Assam and adjoining states of Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya. The PIA is marked by the presence of the cement industry, stone crushers, coal deposits, food processing units, tea estates, etc.

The terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur will provide a boost to the region's sock,- coon ironic development It will create multiple job opportunities in this area by promoting industries, accessibility of local markets, hinterland connectivity etc.

Dredging in the IBP route, a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the development of a fairway from Sirajganj to Daikhowa (175 km) and Ashuganj to Zakiganj (295 km) on the IBP route between India and Bangladesh was s.gned on the 8th April 2017.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 305.84 lakhs.

The cost-sharing ratio of 80.20 between India and Bangladesh has been adopted The project is funded by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The project is implemented under the supervision of BIWTA JTC comprising members from both countries monitoring the project. M/s. WAPCOS Limited has been appointed as Project Management Consultant by BIVVTA for this project Ashuganj-Zakiganj connecting Karimganj with Haldia in Kolkata, Sirajganj-Daikhowa connecting Dhubri with Haldia in Kolkata.