Since its inception, the Subansiri Hydroelectric Power Project has been shrouded in controversy, as it is alleged that the dam is located in an ecologically sensitive, seismic zone that is significantly under-designed to resist earthquakes. The Northeast part of the country is infamous for its strategic location that has been a hotbed of natural calamities.

Environmentalists, geologists, various student organisations (both local and national), and villagers residing near the dam, have come forward to raise their voice against the construction of the dam. Speaking on the same line is environmentalist and the Forest Man of Assam, Jadav Payeng who considers the hydroelectric power plant will be posing a major ecological threat, destroying the green cover as well as the habitat of the animals in the belt.

The project was stalled due to stiff opposition from various quarters over its environmental impact.

Fearing the lurking disaster that is going to hit the Northeastern states due to the construction of the hydel project, Jadav Payeng speaking exclusively to India Today NE, says, ‘’As you may see, the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectricity Project is the biggest hydroelectric project undertaken in India so far and is a run of river scheme on river Subansiri. As you might see, water bodies in India are drying up due to the construction of such dams. Even the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra too is going down. The main reason for all these natural disasters are because of the construction of such dam.’’

‘’Nature has its own pace, which shouldn’t be disturbed. Not only Assam, but the entire Northeast region will be heavily impacted with the construction of this dam. Hence you can see the already changing weather conditions in the region. Nature is warning us not to meddle in their pace,’’ added Jadav Payeng.

‘’Yes, we do need development, but not at the cost of destroying our nature. One can develop villages and then work for the development of the cities. The nation will progress only when more attention is given towards the development of the rural side of the country,’’ adds Jadav Payeng.

Several experts have echoed the disaster the hydel project will pose to the region. The hydroelectric project is being constructed partly in Assam’s Dhemaji, 2.3km away from Gerukamukh and partly in Arunachal Pradesh’s Subansiri district where the powerhouse has been located.

The construction contract for the hydel project was awarded by National Hydro Electric Power Corporation Private Limited (NHPC) in December 2003. The construction was stalled many times because of delays due to land allotment issues.

There have been multiple protests by different organizations against the construction of the project that will impact the region tremendously.

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between NHPC and the Assam Government in August 2019, receiving approval for the project.