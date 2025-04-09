In recognition of their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation, the Assam Agricultural University conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees on Jadav Payeng, known as the “Forest Man of India,” and Purnima Devi Barman, an acclaimed conservationist renowned for her work with the greater adjutant stork and wetland ecosystems.



Climate change has emerged as a formidable challenge for global agriculture, and Assam is no exception. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, recurring floods, droughts, and extreme weather events are disrupting agricultural systems, impacting both food security and the livelihoods of millions reliant on farming. In light of these challenges, there is an urgent call to align agricultural education with sustainable and resilient farming practices.

This was highlighted by Assam Governor and Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Lakshman Prasad Acharya, during his address at the university’s 25th Convocation Ceremony, held at the university’s main campus in Jorhat. Highlighting the critical role of agriculture in building a self-reliant Assam and India, the Governor urged graduates to apply their knowledge and skills in service to farmers, society, and the nation with collective spirit and commitment.

He also lauded the perseverance of Assam’s farming community, which has achieved commendable success even amidst adversities. Notable products like Assam tea, Majuli rice, Tezpur litchi, and joha rice have carved a niche in both national and international markets, he noted.

The Governor praised AAU for its leading role in advancing agricultural research and education in the Northeast. He acknowledged the university’s contribution in creating skilled manpower, developing modern technologies, and elevating the quality of life for farmers.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, in his welcome speech, highlighted the institution’s achievements and ongoing progress. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Harishankar Gupta, Chairman of the Assam Agricultural Commission, who noted that despite Assam’s natural abundance — including fertile land, rich water bodies, and biodiversity — the agriculture sector remains vulnerable. Paddy cultivation, the state’s staple, is particularly dependent on rainfall, making it sensitive to climatic fluctuations.

Dr. Gupta commended the university's strides in research on advanced agricultural practices, enabling informed and timely decisions for better productivity. He stressed that AAU's integrated approach, encompassing all facets of agricultural science, positions it to serve not just Assam but the entire Northeast region more effectively.

The university's research into sustainable practices—such as efficient water use, reduced chemical dependency, and improved soil health—has been identified as instrumental in leading Assam’s agriculture into a more resilient future. The dissemination of cutting-edge technology across farming sectors will not only enhance productivity but also improve farmer incomes and contribute to the state’s economic development.

At the convocation, degrees were conferred upon 548 graduates from nine constituent colleges, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. Several students were honored with gold medals and academic awards for excellence.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, present as a guest of honor, emphasized the critical role of agricultural education in an agrarian state like Assam. He reiterated that building a strong agricultural foundation is vital for national strength. Linking agricultural prosperity directly to the wellbeing of farmers, he called for unified efforts in improving agricultural productivity through scientific methods, efficient resource management, and adoption of modern technologies.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of an integrated approach involving water management, high-quality seeds, balanced fertilizer use, integrated pest control, and crop diversification—all vital for sustainable growth.

The day began with the ceremonial arrival of the Governor at the university, followed by a grand academic procession from the Central Library to the Madhab Chandra Das Memorial Auditorium, where the main convocation proceedings took place.